East Texas ice likely to linger, Scirto says

East Texans are all wondering when the ice will melt from our streets, sidewalks and steps. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like it will happen as soon as we would like.





Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect, until NOON tomorrow for most of the southern sections of East Texas as the chances for a light, wintry mix continues. Mainly a light sleet and some light freezing rain/drizzle. The counties are: Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Sabine, San Augustine, Houston, Trinity, Tyler, Polk, Jasper and Newton.

Driving conditions are expected to remain very slick for the remainder of the day today as temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing for MOST of East Texas. Over Deep East Texas, temperatures will go above freezing for a few hours, at best today, then fall below freezing again tonight. The lower levels of the atmosphere, below 4000 ft remains below freezing, however, above that, for several thousand feet, it is ABOVE freezing...so most everything that falls should be in the form or sleet and/or some freezing rain. Certainly a few flurries are possible as well.

Everything that is on the ground, currently, will RE-FREEZE overnight tonight. With the lack of sunshine today, we should be looking for very slick/slippery roads again tonight and it will continue until the late morning hours tomorrow.





As the sun begins to shine tomorrow afternoon, a good portion of the ice/sleet mixture should melt fairly fast. Please Drive with extra caution and be friendly out there. Lows overnight should be very close to what we have out there right now, or a few degrees lower, highs should rise into the lower to middle 40s. Scattered showers are possible over the northern portions of ETX as a trough of low pressure passes through late tomorrow afternoon.

By the way, Thursday looks GREAT. Sunshine with lows in the middle 30s and highs in the upper 50s to near 60.





