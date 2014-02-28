Friday's Weather: Increasing clouds. Isolated showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Good morning, East Texas! We have quite a bit to discuss in your weather forecast for the weekend. First, we begin with today. Your Friday is going to be calling for a mix of sun and clouds. Look a strong southerly wind to help bump temperatures up into the mid to upper 60s. A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of East Texas beginning at 9:00am. Winds could gusts as high as 20-30mph. Saturday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. A very warm afternoon is on tap. HIgh temperatures could soar into the mid to upper 70s.
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>
