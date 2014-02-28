Friday's Weather: Increasing clouds. Isolated showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Good morning, East Texas! We have quite a bit to discuss in your weather forecast for the weekend. First, we begin with today. Your Friday is going to be calling for a mix of sun and clouds. Look a strong southerly wind to help bump temperatures up into the mid to upper 60s. A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of East Texas beginning at 9:00am. Winds could gusts as high as 20-30mph. Saturday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. A very warm afternoon is on tap. HIgh temperatures could soar into the mid to upper 70s.