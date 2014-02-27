Better East Texas: Another celebrity pledges to leave the spotlight

I saw where actor Alec Baldwin has declared he is quitting public life. This is the same actor who pledged to move to Canada if George W. Bush was re-elected and the same actor who has had run-ins with the paparazzi, other actors and even flight attendants.



It is hard to feel any sympathy for Mr. Baldwin who chose the life of an actor, a profession, which, by its nature, is out in front of people, on a stage, bigger than life. Alec Baldwin regularly claims that his personal space and privacy are violated but, again, he lives in a very public industry. Now, it is not that unheard of for actors to lead very private lives – out of the spot light - and it does take a certain amount of discipline and, in most cases, you can’t toggle back and forth between using the spotlight when it is profitable and shoving it away when it becomes intrusive.



Mr. Baldwin’s essay in New Yorker magazine is a perfect example of this. Why not just become a non-story and fade into the shadows by eliminating interest in you. But Alex Baldwin has decided yet again, that he will use the media again as a personal pulpit keeping the circle of interest in him alive a little longer.



Actors and actresses, some politicians, and even local personalities know what they are getting into and that when you chose a career that puts you on a stage or in the headlines, you need to expect attention. Perhaps this is the last time we’ll hear from Alec Baldwin. He did not move to Canada per his last pledge but let’s see if he keeps this one.

