Thursday's Weather: Mostly Sunny. Chilly. Highs in the 50s.

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Mostly clear skies and calming winds have allowed temperatures to drop down into the 20s this morning across portions of East Texas. Be sure to give yourself plenty of time to get the frost off the windshields. Your Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine. The winds will be lighter also, so expect it to feel warmer. Afternoon high temperatures should warm into the mid 50s across the region. Overnight, winds will begin to shift out of the south. This will allow for a warmer period with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Friday, will feature increasing clouds and windy conditions. We will have a very slight chance for an isolated shower, mainly along and north of the I-30 corridor. Afternoon highs will warm into the mid 60s. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sun. Look for southerly winds to warm our afternoon highs into the low to mid 70s during the day. Sunday will be the day to monitor the weather closely across the region. A very dynamic weather system will approach the area during the midday and afternoon hours. This system will bring the risk of showers and even a few strong storms possible. Looking over the latest severe weather parameters, the possibility of a few severe storms is present, so stay tuned for more updates on this system over the next few days. Behind this front, look for another strong cold snap to arrive across East Texas. HIghs will once again fall back into the 40s and lows below freezing. Currently, this period looks dry, but we will continue to monitor closely to make sure that remains the case.