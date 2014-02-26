Gift of Love: Brayden

Brayden loves to play with trains and cars. We had a blast doing just that at the Tyler Public Library. Brayden is a very outgoing and determined child."Brayden is ten year old and he has been in care for 7 years. Brayden came into care for neglect and medical neglect, " CPS Foster Home Supervisor Brandi Smith said.Brayden has been diagnosed with short gut syndrome, which causes an inability to absorb nutrients through the intestines. He receives his nutrients through a central line, an IV that runs directly into his heart."Brayden also has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. He still does have small seizure constantly. A lot of times stress will bring that on. They are very small and short and he is on medications for that," Smith said.Brayden loves to talk and play with others. Brayden also likes playing video games and with his toys, especially his toy airplane."He's learning to read at school, he's learning how to spell. He's very social," Smith said.Brayden also loves to attend church and is learning about god and how to pray. He is a very loving child who needs patience, love, and affection."Definitely a family that is knowledgeable in medical care possibly one of the parents being a nurse or a parent that has had experience caring for medical needs children," Smith said.Brayden needs a family that will be committed to caring for him for his lifetime and provide constant affection and interaction, a family who will be satisfied and rewarded by huge smiles. And most importantly show Brayden the Gift of Love.