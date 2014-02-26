Wednesday's Weather: A cloudy, cold & windy day. Highs in the 40s.

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! We are seeing plenty of clouds and blustery conditions for your Wednesday. After morning mist and drizzle, look for cloudy skies and windy conditions. Winds will continue to gust out of the north 15-25mph. This will continue to usher in a colder airmass. Look for afternoon highs to only top out into the low to mid 40s across portions of East Texas. Overnight, the winds will begin to calm and clearing skies will set up perfect radiational cooling conditions. Look for overnight low temperatures to drop into the mid 20s.
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>
