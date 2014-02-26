Wednesday's Weather: A cloudy, cold & windy day. Highs in the 40s.

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! We are seeing plenty of clouds and blustery conditions for your Wednesday. After morning mist and drizzle, look for cloudy skies and windy conditions. Winds will continue to gust out of the north 15-25mph. This will continue to usher in a colder airmass. Look for afternoon highs to only top out into the low to mid 40s across portions of East Texas. Overnight, the winds will begin to calm and clearing skies will set up perfect radiational cooling conditions. Look for overnight low temperatures to drop into the mid 20s.