Tuesday's Weather: Cloudy skies. Scattered light rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas. Look for some patchy fog and mist/sprinkles during the morning hours. Showers could pick up intensity as we approach the afternoon hours. Highs will be kept in the 50s with a stiff northeasterly breeze. A cold front will move through the area overnight into Wednesday morning. This will bring in a strong surge of colder air. Most of the moisture should exit the region by the time the colder air arrives but we will have to monitor things closely. If precip were to slow down just a bit, we could have a light wintry mix, but at this time, the moisture looks to exit before the coldest air arrives. Wednesday will be a blustery, cold day. Highs will struggle to reach 40 with a strong northerly breeze. Showers will still be possible through midday. Wednesday night will feature the coldest air with low dropping into the upper 20s. We will begin to moderate by the late week with a chance for a few more showers Friday, a dry and seasonable start to your weekend before a stronger system arrives Sunday into next week.