Monday's Weather: Increasing Clouds. Isolated Sprinkles. Highs i - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Monday's Weather: Increasing Clouds. Isolated Sprinkles. Highs in the 60s.

Good morning, East Texas! Look for Monday to feature increasing clouds across the region. Temperatures should still warm into the low to mid 60s areawide. Overnight, a warm front will move north across the area. That will eventually lead to a few scattered showers developing, mainly after midnight.
Powered by Frankly