Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Highs warming into the 60s.

Happy Friday, East Texas! We are going to be seeing plenty of sunshine as we progress through the day. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s this afternoon, thanks to the abundance of sunshine. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and winds remaining light. Overnight lows will once again visit the 40s. This weekend will feature plenty of sunshine to start. Winds switching out of the south will help aid in a nice warm up with temperatures. This means we will return to the 70s for daytime highs. Clouds will be on the increase by the second half of the weekend and that could even lead to an isolated shower Sunday afternoon. More clouds and cooler Monday with highs dropping back to near 60. We may drop highs into the 50s Tuesday, with a decent chance of rain arriving Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Behind this system cooler weather will follow and daytime highs may drop back into the upper 40s to near 50.
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>