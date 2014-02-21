Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Highs warming into the 60s.

Happy Friday, East Texas! We are going to be seeing plenty of sunshine as we progress through the day. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s this afternoon, thanks to the abundance of sunshine. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and winds remaining light. Overnight lows will once again visit the 40s. This weekend will feature plenty of sunshine to start. Winds switching out of the south will help aid in a nice warm up with temperatures. This means we will return to the 70s for daytime highs. Clouds will be on the increase by the second half of the weekend and that could even lead to an isolated shower Sunday afternoon. More clouds and cooler Monday with highs dropping back to near 60. We may drop highs into the 50s Tuesday, with a decent chance of rain arriving Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Behind this system cooler weather will follow and daytime highs may drop back into the upper 40s to near 50.