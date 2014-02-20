Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Scat'd thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! We are enjoying another mild start across the region. Thursday will feature increasing clouds. We will see some strong winds blowing in out of the south anywhere between 15-30mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 9am through 6pm today. This means you need to make sure all loose items left outside are fully secured during the day. This afternoon as a cold front approaches the area, we may see just enough lift to spark off a few scattered showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder or two. The best locations to see this will be across the far eastern and also southern sections of the viewing area. Tonight, look for clouds to be on the decrease. Strong winds out of the northwest will usher in some colder air. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s across East Texas by Friday morning. Friday, temps should rebound into the 60s with plenty of sunshine. The weekend will feature plenty of sun to start with highs warming near 70 Saturday. Sunday, clouds will once again be on the increase and even a slight chance for an isolated shower as a weak front moves through the area. This front drops highs back into the upper 50s Monday, with clouds sticking around. A second, stronger front arrives Tuesday bringing us a chance for rain and colder temps once again. This airmass looks to get colder as we progress through late next week. Precip chances also look to increase by late next week.