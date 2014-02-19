Gift of Love: Cheyenne

It was an afternoon of primp and pampering for 11 year old Cheyenne as she got treated to her first-ever manicure at Belladonna Day Spa. Cheyenne is a sweet and outgoing child. At school, Cheyenne enjoys being in the band."I play clarinet and it's really fun but there are some notes that i can't hit yet," Cheyenne said.As for her favorite subjects, "I would have to say math and reading," Cheyenne said.But science and social studies, not so much. This 6th grader is already thinking about her future and hopes to one day take care of animals."I really want to work with the vet because I like to work with animals," Cheyenne said.Cheyenne would love to have a black lab to call her own or maybe a pug. When not at school, Cheyenne loves to be outside jumping rope, riding her bike and swimming."I like doing gymnastics and cheer," Cheyenne said.She also love to sing and dance. Cheyenne will benefit from a family who will continue to allow her to participate in positive peer group activities like church, cheerleading and girl scouts. Most importantly, cheyenne wants a family to spend time with."Go bowling, just spend quality time with my family, going out and doing stuff together like go out to eat," Cheyenne said.Cheyenne can not wait to meet her forever family."The thing I look forward to the most is just having a family that's there for me the rest of my life. A family that loves me, that listens to me," Cheyenne said.A family that will show Cheyenne the Gift of Love.If you'd like to know more about Cheyenne or other East Texas children available for adoption call our Gift of Love hotline, toll-free, 1-888-KIDS-275.