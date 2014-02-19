Wednesday's Weather: A mix of clouds & sun. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas. We are enjoying a nice streak of spring-like days across the region. Today looks to be no different. Look for a mixture of clouds and sun as we have a front stalled across East Texas. This front being mainly across our northern counties will allow for a nice warm up. High temperatures will warm into the mid 70s. Tonight, clouds will continue to increase across the area. Some patchy fog may be possible, also. Look for overnight lows to drop near 60. Thursday will feature more clouds than sun. The winds will also pick up out of the south and be gusty. Highs will warm into the upper 60s before a stronger cold front moves through by afternoon. This front will switch winds around out of the north. Colder air will filter in by Friday morning. Look for morning temps to drop back into the 30s. Sunshine will be with us through the weekend. Highs will warm into the 60s and lows in the 40s. Next week looks a little more unsettled with increasing rain chances and cooler tempertaures.

Have a great day!