If you're like many folks, the thought of making a pie can be a little intimidating, especially if you're not a very experienced baker. Or maybe you just love pie, but don't want all the fuss of making one from scratch.

Here's a simple alternative; an apple slab pie. It's just what you might picture: a big slab of pie crust with an apple filling, and no top crust. Then, baked to simple perfection.

Here's the recipe:

Mama Steph's Apple Slab Pie

One box of premade pie crusts (or make your own from scratch, enough for a bottom and top crust for a regular pie)

8 cups apple slices (takes about 2.5 to 3 pounds of apples)

1 TBS ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground cloves

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 TBS lemon juice

1/4 tsp salt

For drizzle:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 TBS milk

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Have ready a rectangular cookie sheet with a minimum one-half inch lip around all sides.

2. On a lightly floured surface, stack the two pie crusts, then roll out to appropriate size to fill your rectangular cookie sheet. (usually around 17" x 11"; my favorite is a 14"x9", as it turns out thicker and moster)

3. Press pie crust dough into the bottom and up sides of sheet. Trim off any excess.

4. In a large bowl, drizzle lemon juice over apple slices, then sprinkle with the granulated sugar, spices and salt. Stir well to coat all slices.

5. Gently pour the apple slices into the crust, and spread evenly to cover entire crust.

6. Bake at 425 for 15 minutes, then turn, and bake for about 15 more, checking occasionally for browning. Various ovens will brown at different rates, so pull out when browned nicely.

7. Allow to cool on cooling rack.

For the drizzle:

In a small bowl, stir together powdered sugar, vanilla and milk, until smooth and shiny.

Drizzle over pie. Enjoy!

