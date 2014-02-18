Tuesday's Weather: A mix of clouds and sun. Warm temperatures. Highs in the mid 70s.

Good morning, East Texas! We will see a mixture of clouds and sun throughout your Tuesday. We will call it partly cloudy skies. The winds will be a bit on the breezy side from the south at 10-15 mph. Look for another warm afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Tonight, a few more clouds may approach the area from the north. Otherwise, warm with lows only dropping into the upper 50s. Wednesday will feature more in the way of cloud cover. We will have a slight chance for an isolated shower as a weak front approaches the area. Slightly better rain chances will arrive in the region Thursday. A few rumbles of thunder can't be