Monday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Warm & spring-like. Highs in the lower 70s.

Good morning, East Texas! We are going to be seeing plenty of clouds moving in and out of the region during the day. A slight chance for an isolated shower or two for the morning and early afternoon hours. Look for a warm day. Temps will be warming from the 60s into the 70s during the afternoon hours. Tonight, temps will drop to around the 50 degree mark with a few clouds. Tuesday is shaping up very nice. Partly cloudy skies and warm. Highs will warm into the low 70s.