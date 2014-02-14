Valentine rescue dinner: Spicy chicken and vegetables with polenta with Mama Steph

So, you haven't gotten a plan together for dinner tonight for you and your loved one, and it's late afternoon. What do you do?

Mama Steph has an idea for you. Go by the nearest grocery store and pick up a rotisserie chicken, some fresh vegetables and a package of polenta (available in the produce sections of most Brookshires and at Fresh by Brookshires, as well as in some Walmart locations) and you're on your way to a fabulous meal.

While you're there, of course, you might consider grabbing a Valentine card and some flowers...just a suggestion, of course.

Spicy chicken and vegetables with polenta

1 small rotisserie chicken, available at most grocery stores

1 package of precooked polenta

1 bulb fennel

1 15 oz package of baby spinach or kale

one 8 oz. package of sliced mushrooms

1 - 10 to 16 oz. package of grape or cherry tomatoes, rinsed and sliced

red pepper flakes

1 tsp jarred minced garlic

salt and pepper, to taste

balsamic vinegar (optional)

one ball of soft fresh mozzarella, cubed

Olive oil for sauteing

Method:

1. Over medium heat, warm 2 teaspoons of olive oil in a medium frying pan or skillet. Slice the roll of polenta into one-inch thick slices, and place in pan. Lightly sprinkle with salt and pepper. Allow to heat through, turning occasionally.

2. Wash vegetables. Thinly slice the fennel bulb and slice the tomatoes.

3. Remove chicken from the bone to equal two cups. (save any leftover for chicken salad or pasta)

4. In a large frying pan, warm two tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the fennel slices, and begin sauteing, about three minutes. Add the mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic, red pepper flakes, 1 tsp balsamic vinegar and chicken pieces and saute for three more minutes, or until mushrooms and tomatoes are softened and fennel is fork tender. During last minute or two of cooking, stir in the cubed mozzarella and the spinach, and allow to heat, stirring often, until spinach wilts. Add salt and pepper after tasting, if needed.

5. Place one polenta round on a plate; top with a large spoonful of the sauteed chicken, veggies and mozzarella.

Serve immediately with fresh bread, and add sauteed or grilled asparagus on the side, if desired.

Enjoy!

More recipes from Mama Steph on her Facebook page, here.

Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.