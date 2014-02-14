Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Windy afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s

Good morning, East Texas! Happy Valentine's Day to you. We are looking at a fantastic day ahead. Temperatures will be warming into the mid 60s with a strong southerly breeze. A Lake Wind Advisory will be issued for the entire area this afternoon due to the gusty winds. Winds could gusts as high as 30-35mph. Tonight, the winds will switch out of the north bringing in slightly cooler air. Look for overnight lows to drop into the upper 30s.