Thursday's Weather

Good morning East Texas. Look for plenty of sunshine on your Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s across the region. Tonight, Clear skies and southerly winds will allow for temps to only fall into the lower 40s. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and warm. Highs will warm into the mid 60s. Sunday look for partly cloudy skies. Highs Sunday will warm into the low 70s. Next week, look for clouds to increase across the region. A slight chance for a shower will exist into next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.