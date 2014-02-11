Tuesday Weather: Cloudy & cold. Wintry mix possible this afternoon and evening.

Good morning East Texas! We have escaped the big problems from the first round of precip. Most of the activity has moved to our south and east and away from us. Most area temperatures are at or below freezing at this time. During the morning, look for precip to continue to increase from the south and west as moisture develops with our next wave. This one should provide a little more spark across the area, increasing chances for precip through the morning and afternoon hours. Tonight, we should begin to see things clearing out of the area. Temps will once again fall below freezing so a few slick spots will be possible. The rest of your week looks to hold more sunshine with temps warming into the 40s, 50s and eventually the 60s by the weekened.
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>