Tuesday Weather: Cloudy & cold. Wintry mix possible this afternoon and evening.

Good morning East Texas! We have escaped the big problems from the first round of precip. Most of the activity has moved to our south and east and away from us. Most area temperatures are at or below freezing at this time. During the morning, look for precip to continue to increase from the south and west as moisture develops with our next wave. This one should provide a little more spark across the area, increasing chances for precip through the morning and afternoon hours. Tonight, we should begin to see things clearing out of the area. Temps will once again fall below freezing so a few slick spots will be possible. The rest of your week looks to hold more sunshine with temps warming into the 40s, 50s and eventually the 60s by the weekened.