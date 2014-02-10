Monday's Weather: Cloudy skies. Light rain/drizzle. Temps holding steady in the 30s.

Good morning, East Texas! A very complex forecast will be upon us over the next 48-60 hours. The forecast for your Monday will feature cloudy skies. Patchy light rain and drizzle will persist throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to hold steady and fall through the 30s with a stiff northeasterly wind. Tonight , light rain will continue across the region. Temperatures will continue to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by morning. This means that any rain around will begin to switch over to freezing rain across the area. Freezing rain is liquid rain that falls to the ground and freezes upon contact. Tuesday morning will feature a mixture of freezing rain and sleet across the area. This mix will continue off and on throughout the day. Some light snow will begin to mix in with this mixture from the north eventually mixing down farther south during the morning. Another wave of energy could provide another round of wintry mix of snow, sleet, and frz. Rain Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. This round could feature more of a Snow/sleet mixture, especially for areas I-20 northward, but the moisture will be greater farther south. This means more freezing rain and sleet for portions of Deep East Texas. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for our Deep East Texas counties for Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Future advisories may be needed for areas farther north and west. Stay Tuned for more information regarding this evolving Winter Storm.