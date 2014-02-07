Friday's Weather: Cloudy skies. A Wintry Mix possible this afternoon and evening. Highs only in the low to mid 30s.

Good Friday morning, East Texas! Cloudy skies will continue to dominate the weather picture as we progress through your day. Look another chance for a light wintry mix across portions of East Texas. The best time frame looks to be this afternoon and early evening. We could see a light mixture of snow, sleet, and even freezing rain. Again, this should be mainly light but with temps at or below freezing in portions of the area, we'll have to monitor things very closely. A Winter weather advisory may be needed at some point today for portions of the area. Tonight, any wintry precip should be coming to an end by midnight. Look for clearing skies and cold temperatures. Overnight lows should drop into the 20s.