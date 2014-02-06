Thursday's Weather: Cloudy skies. Snow flurries/snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s.

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Cloudy skies and breezy conditions will be the story of the day. We will also have snow flurries and snow showers from time to time. A light dusting will be possible for any locations who receive a decent snow shower today. Highs will only warm to near freezing for north and central locations. Tonight, the winter precip moves out of the area but the clouds will stick around. It will be another cold one with temps dropping into the low to mid 20s. Friday will feature increasing clouds once again. Friday evening into Friday night could feature another wintry mix moving across the area. Right now, this event looks to also be mainly light but we will continue to keep you updated after we get past todays event. The weekend looks mainly dry and mild. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with temps warming to near 50 for afternoon highs. Rain chances increase as we head into your new work week. Once the system moves by to our south and east Tuesday night, cold air filters in and once again, we could be dealing with another wintry mix. That's pretty far out and as always we will keep you updated!