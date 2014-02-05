Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Cold & Windy. Highs in the upper 30s (south) mid 40s (north)

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Clouds continue to remain scattered across most of the region today. We could see a few breaks as we move through the afternoon hours. Winds will remain gusty out of the north 15-20mph. Look for afternoon highs only in the upper 30s.
Tonight we will see another round of clouds increasing across the region. This should help keep overnight lows a little warmer, with temps only dropping in the mid 20s.
Thursday will feature cloudy skies. Temps will struggle to warm above freezing by the afternoon hours. I can't rule out a few flurries or possibly a period of light snow during the afternoon. Right now, any accumulations look unlikely but we will continue to monitor things. Look for conditions to remain on the cloudy side through the afternoon.
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>
