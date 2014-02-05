Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Cold & Windy. Highs in the upper 30s (south) mid 40s (north)

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Clouds continue to remain scattered across most of the region today. We could see a few breaks as we move through the afternoon hours. Winds will remain gusty out of the north 15-20mph. Look for afternoon highs only in the upper 30s.

Tonight we will see another round of clouds increasing across the region. This should help keep overnight lows a little warmer, with temps only dropping in the mid 20s.

Thursday will feature cloudy skies. Temps will struggle to warm above freezing by the afternoon hours. I can't rule out a few flurries or possibly a period of light snow during the afternoon. Right now, any accumulations look unlikely but we will continue to monitor things. Look for conditions to remain on the cloudy side through the afternoon.