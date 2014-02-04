Tuesday's Weather: Rain showers likely through Noon. Highs in the 40s.

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Showers will continue to increase across the region as we progress through your day. Look for the rain to begin coming to an end from west to east this afternoon. This evening we will begin to see skies clearing just a bit as colder air filters in from the northwest. Overnight lows should drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with cool temps. Afternoon highs will only warm into the upper 30s to low 40s. Wednesday night will feature some of the coldest temps of the week.