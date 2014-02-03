Monday's Weather: Mostly Cloudy; afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Good Monday morning, East Texas! Look for clouds to give way to a few hours of sunshine. Highs will only warm into the mid 40s with a light easterly breeze. Monday night will feature an increase of clouds across the region. A few showers will be possible toward morning. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday will feature a good coverage of rainfall. The best chance for rain looks to be during the morning and midday hours, tapering off through the afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 40s to near 50. Colder air follows our Tuesday front. Tune into Good Morning East Texas for more on a cold, wet & wintry week ahead.
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>
