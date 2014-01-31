Friday's Weather: Mostly Cloudy Skies. Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Good Friday morning, East Texas! Get ready for a warmer start to your day. Clouds will be mixing in with the sunshine to create mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s!

Tonight, clouds will continue to remain across the region. Winds will stay out of the south allowing for even warmer overnight lows. We will start the day off with temps nearing 60!

Your Saturday will feature clouds thickening up during the day. A few scattered showers will arrive across the area by late afternoon and into the evening hours. The showers will pick up in intensity and overnight into Sunday. Temperatures will cool off drastically as we move toward Sunday, with highs only in the low to mid 40s.