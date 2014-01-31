Friday's Weather: Mostly Cloudy Skies. Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Good Friday morning, East Texas! Get ready for a warmer start to your day. Clouds will be mixing in with the sunshine to create mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s!
Tonight, clouds will continue to remain across the region. Winds will stay out of the south allowing for even warmer overnight lows. We will start the day off with temps nearing 60!
Your Saturday will feature clouds thickening up during the day. A few scattered showers will arrive across the area by late afternoon and into the evening hours. The showers will pick up in intensity and overnight into Sunday. Temperatures will cool off drastically as we move toward Sunday, with highs only in the low to mid 40s.
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>
