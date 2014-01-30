Better East Texas: Justin Bieber spinning out of control

Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber was arrested in Florida on suspicion of drunk driving and driving without a valid driver’s license. Bieber, a Canadian citizen, has found himself in legal hot water recently because of an egging incident with one of his California neighbors in addition to this latest incident.



That case is yet to be resolved, but when you marry that with this potential drunk driving charge and the fact that he admitted to smoking pot to the arresting officers, he is on the edge of being out of control. The 19-year-old is worth an estimated $130 million, yet he seems like he is either getting lousy advice about acceptable behavior or he is acting like a spoiled 19-year-old. Either way, he should have enough sense to surround himself with some decent handlers.



Bieber, like many teen idols, started as a child star, rising quickly to superstardom and now faces the threat of self destruction. Authorities will hopefully not take Bieber’s celebrity status into consideration if he is found guilty of any of these charges. If Bieber is found guilty, he probably won’t face deportation, but he should face a penalty beyond a fine, one that will actually have a positive, rehabilitating impact on him. His mentor, Usher, has found a way to remain pretty clean in his professional life and perhaps he needs to step in as well to shepherd the troubled star. If not, we may well hear of additional even tragic troubles for Bieber down the road.

