Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Good morning, East Texas. Look for plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures warming into the 50s.
Tonight, southerly winds will really work to keep temperatures much warmer than the past few nights. We're looking at overnight lows only near 50.
Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds by afternoon. Only a very slight chance for an isolated shower. Highs warming all the way up to near 70. Winds will remain breezy out of the south near 20mph.
Saturday will feature more clouds than sun. Look for another warm day with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows only in the upper 50s. A few showers will be possible by the afternoon and evening hours.
Sunday, a strong cold front will once again blast through the region. This front will bring with it chances for light rain and much colder temperatures. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the mid 30s.
Even Colder as we start the new work week. Highs will only be in the low 40s with lows looking to remain just above freezing. We will have monitor temperature trends very closely during this time period as moisture will be increasing through Tuesday acrosss the region. Depending on how quickly the moisture exits Tuesday night into Wednesday, we could see a light wintry mix.
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>