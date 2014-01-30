Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Good morning, East Texas. Look for plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures warming into the 50s.

Tonight, southerly winds will really work to keep temperatures much warmer than the past few nights. We're looking at overnight lows only near 50.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds by afternoon. Only a very slight chance for an isolated shower. Highs warming all the way up to near 70. Winds will remain breezy out of the south near 20mph.

Saturday will feature more clouds than sun. Look for another warm day with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows only in the upper 50s. A few showers will be possible by the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday, a strong cold front will once again blast through the region. This front will bring with it chances for light rain and much colder temperatures. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Even Colder as we start the new work week. Highs will only be in the low 40s with lows looking to remain just above freezing. We will have monitor temperature trends very closely during this time period as moisture will be increasing through Tuesday acrosss the region. Depending on how quickly the moisture exits Tuesday night into Wednesday, we could see a light wintry mix.