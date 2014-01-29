Wednesday's Weather: Mostly Sunny Skies. Highs in the mid 40s. - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Wednesday's Weather: Mostly Sunny Skies. Highs in the mid 40s.

You can expect mostly sunny and warmer conditions for your Wednesday. Highs should warm into the mid 40s across the region. Tonight, southerly winds will kick in and that will help to keep temps a little bit warmer. Overnight lows should only drop into the mid 20s. The winds will begin to really ramp up on Thursday out of the south. This will mean a few more clouds and temps warming into the mid 50s.

