Saturday Evening Weather: A few high clouds. Mild. Temps falling through the 50s.

Good Saturday afternoon, East Texas. We have enjoyed a day filled with plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs today topped out in the low to mid 60s.

This evening look for a few more high clouds to begin spreading in from the west, but we will remain dry with temps falling through the 50s.

Tonight, we will continue to see scattered clouds across the region. Overnight lows will be kept up thanks to the cloud cover. Temperatures should drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s by morning.

Your Sunday looks fantastic! Mostly sunny skies and a nice southerly breeze should help to boost afternoon highs into the mid to upper 60s.

Big changes arrive Monday morning. Another arctic blast arrives across East Texas, bringing falling temperatures and very windy conditions. The front should move through mainly dry. Afternoon temps Monday afternoon will only be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be another very cold day. We will remain cloudy with highs only reaching the mid 30s at best. We will have to keep an eye on any moisture that may try to work into the region. Right now, things look mostly dry.

Wednesday will feature cold conditions again with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs struggling to reach the low 40s. We make the low 50s Thursday with winds returning from the south. Low 60s arrive just in time for next weekend along with more clouds and a slight chance for a few rain showers.

Have a great evening!