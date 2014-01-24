Friday's Weather: A.M.snow ending. Clearing skies & cold. Highs near 40 north. Mid 30's south.

Good Friday morning, East Texas. We are still seeing some light snow continuing over portions of Deep East Texas. Several locations from a Palestine to Jacksonville line and south have seen 1-2 inches of snow fall overnight. Look for the last of the snow to end from north to south this morning, followed by clearing skies and cold conditions. Highs today only warm to near 40 north, and staying in the 30s for Deep East Texas with the snow cover.

Tonight, look for clear skies and cold conditions. Overnight lows return to the 20s.

Saturday will feature a chilly morning, followed by a nice warm up. Highs by Saturday afternoon will warm into the mid to upper 50s.