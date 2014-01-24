Friday's Weather: A.M.snow ending. Clearing skies & cold. Highs near 40 north. Mid 30's south.

Good Friday morning, East Texas. We are still seeing some light snow continuing over portions of Deep East Texas. Several locations from a Palestine to Jacksonville line and south have seen 1-2 inches of snow fall overnight. Look for the last of the snow to end from north to south this morning, followed by clearing skies and cold conditions. Highs today only warm to near 40 north, and staying in the 30s for Deep East Texas with the snow cover.
Tonight, look for clear skies and cold conditions. Overnight lows return to the 20s.
Saturday will feature a chilly morning, followed by a nice warm up. Highs by Saturday afternoon will warm into the mid to upper 50s.
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fire
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.
