Thursday's Weather: Cloudy Skies. Cold & Windy. Light Wintry Mix South. Highs in the Low to Mid 40s.

***Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6:00pm This evening through Noon Friday for Jasper, Newton, & Tyler counties in Deep East Texas. ***

Good Thursday morning, East Texas. Temps are mild this morning but that will change as we progress through your Thursday. Look for the winds to pick up out of the north this afternoon between 15-25 mph and gusty. The winds will be ushering in some much colder weather. Temps will hold steady and even fall through the 40s this morning. The afternoon hours will feature increasing clouds and temps in the 30s.

Tonight, more clouds will move in and as a disturbance moves by to our south. A few locations may see a light wintry mix. The best coverage of this would be in the southern portions of East Texas. We could see an isolated flurry as far north as the I-20 corridor.

Friday, a morning light wintry mix will be possible along the southern portions of the area, followed by clearing skies across the region this afternoon.