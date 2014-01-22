Wednesday's Weather: Mostly Sunny. A few clouds late. Highs in the upper 50s.

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! We are seeing colder temperatures in the region this morning. Overnight lows have dropped into the 20s in many locations. Look for plenty of sunshine and warming temps during the afternoon. High temps should warm to near 60 degrees.

Tonight, clouds will be on the increase and an Arctic front will arrive. Winds will switch from the south to the north, bringing in much colder weather and breezy conditions.

Thursday will feature cloudy skies with a slight chance of a little light sleet/snow mix by the afternoon and evening hours. The best area to see any of this light precipitation will be in the south and southwestern locations.

Check out our website at www.kltv.com/weather or www.ktre.com/weather for the latest updates on your wintry forecast.

Have a great Wednesday!