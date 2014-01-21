Tuesday's Weather: Mostly Sunny Skies. Much Colder. Highs in the upper 40s.

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! We are waking up to mild and breezy conditions this morning. Expect winds to remain breezy throughout the afternoon hours. The strong winds will usher in much colder weather. Temps are expected to remain at or below 50 in most locations this afternoon.
Tonight, winds should lessen a bit, allowing for colder conditions to filter into the region. Look for overnight lows to drop back in upper 20s.
Wednesday will feature a chilly start with warming conditions during the afternoon. Look for a few clouds to begin to stream into the region by the afternoon hours. Highs Wednesday will warm into the mid to upper 50s.
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>
