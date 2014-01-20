Monday's Weather: Mostly Sunny. Warm. Highs in the low 70s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! We are waking up to cool and clear conditions across the area. Look for a few clouds to develop this afternoon with warm and breezy conditions. High temps will warm into the low 70s.

Tonight, another cold front will arrive bringing with it just a few more clouds. Temps will fall back into the 30s for overnight lows.

Tuesday will be much cooler with plenty of sunshine. High temps will struggle to reach the 50 degree mark.

I'm tracking even colder weather toward the end of the week along with the potential for some light wintry precip.

Stay Tuned!