Saturday Evening Weather: Clear and cool. Temps in the 50s. - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Saturday Evening Weather: Clear and cool. Temps in the 50s.

The strong winds are beginning to calm down this evening. Temps in the 50s.  Look for skies to remain clear tonight. That means overnight lows will drop into the 30s. Sunday looks great with plenty of sunshine. Winds will switch out of the north, meaning a slightly cooler day with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

Powered by Frankly