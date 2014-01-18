Saturday's Weather: Warm and breezy. Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the 60s.

Good Saturday morning, East Texas! Hang on to those hats this afternoon! Winds are expected to pick up during the day. Winds will be out of the Southwest 15-25mph and gusty! A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect through 4:00 PM CST. The good news is that we can expect plenty of sunshine and warm temps to accompany the winds.

Tonight, skies will be mostly clear. The winds will calm a bit allowing overnight lows to drop into the 30s.

Sunday will feature more sunshine. The winds will not be near as breezy. Expect afternoon highs to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s across the region.

Have a great Saturday!