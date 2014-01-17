Friday's Weather: A few morning clouds. Sunshine returns this af - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Friday's Weather: A few morning clouds. Sunshine returns this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

HappyT.G.I. Friday, East Texas! We are waking up with plenty of clouds across the region.Temperatures are warm, hanging out in the 40s in some locations. Look for theclouds to gradually clear the region, followed by afternoon sunshine.  Tonight, skies will remain clear across thearea. Temperatures will drop to near the freezing mark. Saturday will featureplenty of sunshine. Temperatures  willwarm into the low 60s with breezy conditions.

