Thursday's Weather: Mostly Sunny; PM Clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

GoodThursday morning, East Texas! Temps are in the 30s again this morning acrossthe area. Look for a warm and breezy day with highs topping out in the low tomid 60s with a mix of clouds and sun. Changes arrive again tonight, behind aweak cold front. This front will draw in colder air on strong northerly winds.Lows will fall into the mid 30s. Friday will be a blustery day. We will seeplenty of sunshine with highs struggling to reach the mid 50s with a northerlywind.