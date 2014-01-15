Wednesday's Weather: Sunny and breezy with cooler temperatures. Highs in the lower 50s.

Good Wednesday Morning, East Texas! We are waking up toclear and cool conditions across the region. Temperatures are starting the dayin the 30s. This afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine but breezyconditions. Highs will struggle to reach the low to mid 50s. Tonight, skieswill remain clear with winds calming a bit. This will allow temps to drop nearthe freezing mark by Thursday morning. A weak front will move through the areaThursday afternoon. This will allow for winds to switch from the South to theNorth during the day. Temps will still warm into the lower 60s by the afternoonhours.