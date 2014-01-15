Wednesday's Weather: Sunny and breezy with cooler temperatures. Highs in the lower 50s.

Good Wednesday Morning, East Texas! We are waking up toclear and cool conditions across the region. Temperatures are starting the dayin the 30s. This afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine but breezyconditions. Highs will struggle to reach the low to mid 50s. Tonight, skieswill remain clear with winds calming a bit. This will allow temps to drop nearthe freezing mark by Thursday morning. A weak front will move through the areaThursday afternoon. This will allow for winds to switch from the South to theNorth during the day. Temps will still warm into the lower 60s by the afternoonhours.
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>
