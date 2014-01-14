Tuesday's Weather: Look for a warm & breezy day. Highs will warm into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine!

GoodTuesday morning, East Texas. We arewaking up to clear skies and cool conditions. Temperatures are starting the dayoff in the 30s. Look for plenty of sunshine and nice southerly wind to help warm temps into the mid to upper 60s today.A weak cool front arrives tonight, bringing a switch in winds and slightlycooler air. Temps will fall to near or just above freezing by Wednesday morning. Sunshine returns Wednesday, along with muchcooler air. Highs will struggle to reach the low to mid 50s with winds out ofthe Northwest between 10-20 mph, making it feel even cooler.