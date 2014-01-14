Tuesday's Weather: Look for a warm & breezy day. Highs will warm into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine!

GoodTuesday morning, East Texas. We arewaking up to clear skies and cool conditions. Temperatures are starting the dayoff in the 30s. Look for plenty of sunshine and nice southerly wind to help warm temps into the mid to upper 60s today.A weak cool front arrives tonight, bringing a switch in winds and slightlycooler air. Temps will fall to near or just above freezing by Wednesday morning. Sunshine returns Wednesday, along with muchcooler air. Highs will struggle to reach the low to mid 50s with winds out ofthe Northwest between 10-20 mph, making it feel even cooler.
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>
