Monday's Weather: Mix of clouds/sun. Highs in the 60s.

Good Monday morning East Texas. We started the day off with warm and breezy conditions. Your Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs warming into the low to mid 60s. Tonight we will begin to see skies clear with temps cooling off. Lows will bottom out in the mid 30s in most locations. Tuesday will bring more of the same. Plenty of sunshine and warm temps. Highs are expected to warm into the mid to upper 60s area wide. We are tracking a few more cold fronts that will approach the area this week.