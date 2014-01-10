Friday's Weather: Warm and breezy with scattered showers and a thunderstorm. Highs in the 60s.

GoodFriday morning East Texas. We are wakingup to warmer conditions across the area. Temperatures are in the 50s and low60s. Today will feature more clouds and showers. Rainfall intensity may pick upa bit as we move into the afternoon hours, as a weak front approach the region.A few locations, especially across Deep East Texas may hear a few rumbles ofthunder with this system. The front should clear the region tonight, clearingthe rain out and dropping temperatures slightly, back into the 40s. Your weekend forecast features plenty ofsunshine and cooler temps.