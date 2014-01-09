Thursday's Weather: Scattered showers. Warmer. Highs in the low - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Thursday's Weather: Scattered showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

Good Thursday morning East Texas. Look forscattered showers to continue through the afternoon. Highs should warm into thelower 50s. Tonight we will see a few more showers dot the map. Temps willeither hold steady or rise a few degrees by morning. Better rain chances willdevelop on Friday. We'll have to monitor for any thunderstorm activity,especially across Deep East Texas. Highs will warm into the 60s for yourFriday. 

