Dinner in 10: Quick chicken and dumplings by Mama Steph

This lightened-up version of chicken and dumplings has some distinct advantages over the old-fashioned version: it's super fast to make, it packs in more nutrition because it includes vegetables, and it has far fewer calories that the traditional version!

Quick Chicken and Dumplings:

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup chopped onion (about half a medium onion)

1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1 bay leaf

1 bag chicken fajita strips, or about 2 cups meat from a rotisserie chicken

1 10 to 12 ounce bag frozen mixed vegetables

1 1/2 cups water

1 tablespoon flour

1 can chicken broth (15 oz)

Eight 6-inch tortillas

Method:

In a Dutch oven or soup pot, melt butter over medium heat; add onions, and saute until onion is translucent, about 4 minutes. Add bay leaf, celery seed, garlic powder, salt and pepper, and stir in well. Add frozen vegetables and chicken, and cook for about five minutes, stirring frequently. While veggies and chicken are cooking, whisk together water, broth and flour in a small mixing bowl. Set aside. Cut eight 6-inch tortillas into strips about 1/4 inch wide. If you'd like shorter dumplings, you may cut the strips in half, as well. Add the flour/water/broth mixture to the pot, and bring to a simmer. Allow to simmer for at least three minutes, then add the tortilla strips. Cook for two to three minutes. (trust me, they don't taste like tortillas! They really become dumplings.) Remove bay leaf, if using, and serve immediately. Enjoy!

