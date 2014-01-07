Dinner in 10: Quick chicken and dumplings by Mama Steph

This lightened-up version of chicken and dumplings has some distinct advantages over the old-fashioned version: it's super fast to make, it packs in more nutrition because it includes vegetables, and it has far fewer calories that the traditional version!
Quick Chicken and Dumplings:
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/2 cup chopped onion (about half a medium onion)
- 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon celery seed
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 bag chicken fajita strips, or about 2 cups meat from a rotisserie chicken
- 1 10 to 12 ounce bag frozen mixed vegetables
- 1 1/2 cups water
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 1 can chicken broth (15 oz)
- Eight 6-inch tortillas
Method:
- In a Dutch oven or soup pot, melt butter over medium heat; add onions, and saute until onion is translucent, about 4 minutes. Add bay leaf, celery seed, garlic powder, salt and pepper, and stir in well.
- Add frozen vegetables and chicken, and cook for about five minutes, stirring frequently.
- While veggies and chicken are cooking, whisk together water, broth and flour in a small mixing bowl. Set aside.
- Cut eight 6-inch tortillas into strips about 1/4 inch wide. If you'd like shorter dumplings, you may cut the strips in half, as well.
- Add the flour/water/broth mixture to the pot, and bring to a simmer. Allow to simmer for at least three minutes, then add the tortilla strips. Cook for two to three minutes. (trust me, they don't taste like tortillas! They really become dumplings.)
- Remove bay leaf, if using, and serve immediately. Enjoy!
