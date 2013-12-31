It's New Years eve again, which is the perfect time to slow down on the heavy foods we've all been enjoying over the holidays and make something that's completely delicious, a bit lighter, and that includes everyone's favorite New Year's food: black-eyed peas! They're a great Southern tradition!

Whether they bring you good luck or not, I think you'll enjoy this delicious, easy-to-make recipe.

Black-eyed pea soup with ham and greens:

1 TBS olive or canola oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 cup celery, chopped

1/2 cup bell pepper (any color), diced

6-8 oz ham, chopped

4-5 cloves garlic, diced (or 4 tsp minced jarred garlic)

one quart vegetable or chicken broth

two cans black-eyed peas, drained (or soak and cook your own, about three cups worth)

2 cups chopped turnip greens, kale, or spinach (fresh or frozen)

28 ounce can diced tomatoes

1 tsp Johnny Chacheres or other Creole seasoning

salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

1. Heat oil over medium heat in large soup pot or Dutch oven. Add onion, celery, and bell pepper. Cook until onion is translucent. Do not allow to burn.

2. Add chopped ham and garlic, and cook for two minutes, just long enough to warm them.

3. Add chicken broth, peas, greens, tomatoes and seasonings.

4. Simmer over low heat for 30 minutes or longer, stirring occasionally. Alternatively, you may cook together in crock pot for six hours. Your house will smell wonderful!

Enjoy, and Happy New Year from Mama Steph and everyone at KLTV!

