Better East Texas: Social media is a powerful tool- when used correctly

We recently saw the power and problem of social media.



Legendary country singer Ray Price passed away after a lengthy bought with cancer. Mr. Price decided to leave ETMC and head home to Mount Pleasant for his final days. Well wishes flooded his Facebook page and there were some wonderful expressions and memories cataloged. But there were also some inaccurate reports by some other news organization that prematurely reported Mr. Price's death.

It is hard to completely fault the other news group because they got some bad information, but it most likely came from the same source of all the well wishes and comments – social media. Social media is great at connecting people but it is, many times, a lousy news source. You don't have to click far to find error laden posts and even malicious posts and stories designed to injure their targets.



The mistake concerning Ray Price's death is another wake up call for all media organizations and even all of us as individuals to be wary on claims in social media and other digital sources. If it is too good to be true, it probably is, if a claim spans the gap between ridiculous and reality, then check it out.



And finally, if it affects an individual, we need to confirm and confirm again, before using the power of social media to spread the word. Lives can be changed by viral messaging and destruction can result. So we need to use a little cautious restraint on social media and that will make for a Better East Texas.

