Better East Texas: Republicans and democrats inch towards congressional compromise

Recently a budget agreement was struck between congressional leadership, most notably between Republican representative Paul Ryan, the chairman of the House Budget Committee, and Senate Budget Committee Chair, democrat Patty Murray. This is the first major congressional compromise in months and it is well timed.



Both parties have had to give some in the agreement that funds the government for the next two years and avoids the potential circus of another government shutdown. Democrats lost some points like extending funding unemployment benefits, Republicans had to give as well, but there are some modest spending cuts and no direct tax increases.



It is far from ideal on either side but it is a compromise and could set the stage for additional agreements moving forward. Both sides are already receiving pressure and criticisms because of the agreement from the ultras in both parties, but this is where backbone needs to be shone and Congress needs to continue to move forward. Now, it cannot be overlooked as well that Representative Ryan and Senator Murray have the 2014 election in their sights as well. It is no secret that both houses of congress have low performance marks with the American people so a spirit of compromise resulting in progress can't hurt.



This is one of those times that I say move forward on the path you are on congress and show the American people that you can work together for our collective benefit. It shows the system can work and makes for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.

