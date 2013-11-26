This is a nice alternative to making sweet potato pie, especially if a) you're pressed for time or b) you can't make a decent pie crust to save your life.

Sweet potato bars with butter-toasted pecans

For crust:

1/3 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup granulated sugar

3 TBS finely chopped toasted pecans + 2 TBS butter

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

Method:

1. Combine butter and sugar in medium mixing bowl. Stir in graham cracker crumbs and pecans until well combined.

2. Press onto bottom of a lightly-greased 13.9 pan. Bake for 12 minutes at 350. Crust will be lightly browned. Set aside.

For toasted pecans:

1.In a large skillet, place 2 TBS butter over medium heat, and melt completely.

2. Place one cup of crushed pecans into skillet with the butter, and allow to toast for several minutes, shaking very often. As soon as the pecans start to release a nutty fragrance, remove from heat so pecans don't burn. Set aside.

For filling:

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup sour cream

2 cups mashed sweet potatoes

1/2 cup sugar

1 TBS plain flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp each: ground ginger, nutmeg, and cloves.

2/3 cup milk

1. In a large mixing bowl, stir together eggs, sweet potatoes, and sour cream.

2. When blended, stir in the sugar, flour and spices. Stir until smooth.

3. Add Milk, and stir until combined.

To assemble:

1. Pour sweet potato mixture into the pre-baked crust. Smooth the top and bake in 350 degree oven for about 25 minutes, until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

2. Immediately distribute the pecans over the top of the bars, covering the top evenly.

3. Gently press the pecans into the potatoes a bit. This must be done while mixture is still hot, or they will not adhere.

4. Cool completely before cutting. Store in refrigerator.