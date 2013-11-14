ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Obama to allow sale of canceled plans

A Democratic official says President Barack Obama has decided to allow the sale of canceled individual health insurance policies to existing customers, part of a plan to satisfy public discontent with "Obamacare."

Obama set a White House announcement for 10:35 a.m. CST. ABC News will carry the announcement in a Special Report.



The official said the administration's one-year plan is to let insurers continue to offer plans that had been canceled because they did not meet coverage standards under the health care law.

The official says insurance companies must also notify policyholders that alternatives exist under Obama's health care program, and have to describe the areas in which their own plans fall short of coverage requirements in the law.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because this person lacked authority to speak publicly ahead of a formal announcement.

